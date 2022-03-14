Bears Signing DT Larry Ogunjobi For Three Years, $40.5M

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears are expected to sign Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi.

Brad Biggs reports the deal is expected to be for three years and $40.5 million, with $26.35 million of that guaranteed.

Ogunjobi was playing out last season on a one-year prove-it deal, so this represents a major upgrade for him after a solid 2021 season.

Ogunjobi, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.90 million contract and made a base salary of $997,794 for the 2020 season.

Ogunjobi was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals.

In 2021, Ogunjobi appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 49 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks.