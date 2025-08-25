Bears Exploring Trading OL Jordan McFadden

The Chicago Bears are exploring trade options for G Jordan McFadden, according to Jeremy Fowler.

The team claimed him off waivers back in January and he’s had a decent preseason. But Fowler notes Chicago has a crowded guard room and is seeing what it can get.

McFadden, 25, was a three-year starter at Clemson and earned second and first-team All-ACC selections over his final two seasons. The Chargers drafted him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He just finished the second year of a four-year, $4,152,140 rookie contract that included a $312,140 signing bonus when he was waived and claimed by the Bears.

In 2024, McFadden appeared in one game for the Chargers with no starts.