Bears Fired OC Shane Waldron

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears have fired OC Shane Waldron.

Bears HC Matt Eberflus released the following statement:

“After evaluating our entire operation, I decided that it is in the best interest of our team to move in a different direction with the leadership of our offense. This decision was well-thought-out, one that was conducted deliberately and respectfully.”

Chicago has lost three straight and scored a combined 27 points across all three, which coupled with unhappy players and struggles on that side of the ball from earlier this season led to Waldron’s ousting.

Bears passing game coordinator Thomas Brown is expected to take over for Waldron, per Pelissero. He was the offensive coordinator for the Panthers last year and took over play-calling duties at around this same time.

Waldron, 44, began his coaching career with the Patriots as an offensive quality control coach in 2008 before bouncing around the college ranks with UMass from 2012-2015.

Washington signed him to become their offensive quality control coach in 2016 before joining the Rams in 2017 as their TEs coach. He was soon promoted to passing game coordinator the following season.

From there, the Seahawks hired Waldron as their offensive coordinator back in 2021. After three years in the role he joined the Bears as offensive coordinator this past offseason.

In 2024, the Bears offense ranks No. 30 in total yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 24 in rushing yards and No. 30 in passing yards.

We’ll have more on the Bears as the news is available.