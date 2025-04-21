NFC Draft Rumors: Jaire Alexander, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter writes multiple personnel people told him they believe the Bears’ best-case scenario is Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty sliding to No. 10.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes other teams are expecting the Bears to target a tackle or edge rusher if Jeanty isn’t on the board.
Lions
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes that while the Lions need help at edge rusher, they’ve been active in scouting the defensive tackle group this year and could make a premium investment.
- Kentucky LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (Justin Melo)
Packers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer highlights cornerback as a leading contender for the Packers in the first round given the instability in the secondary. He notes Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston or Ole Miss CB Trey Amos as potential fits.
- Packers CB Jaire Alexander remains on the roster heading into the week of the draft despite Green Bay shopping the veteran in trade talks. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst didn’t have any concrete updates about his future: “I don’t really have any updates on Jaire. We’ll see how the draft goes and see where it goes at that point.” (Rob Demovsky)
Vikings
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter lists the Vikings as one of a long list of teams interested in trading down in the draft.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Vikings are expected to continue their emphasis on both sides of the line of scrimmage in the draft, targeting either a guard or defensive tackle in the first round if they can’t move back.
- Per Darren Wolfson, the Vikings had a pre-draft visit with Minnesota DE Danny Striggow.
