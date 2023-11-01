Bears Fired RB Coach David Walker For Workplace Misconduct

According to Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns, the Bears have fired RB coach David Walker. The two added the team’s HR department was involved in the move.

Courtney Cronin elaborates that Walker’s departure was due to his behavior in the workplace. Walker had previously been reprimanded by HR and his second transgression resulted in his firing.

Walker’s removal is not related to the resignation of DC Alan Williams, who also left amid some involvement by HR even though he was not fired.

Walker, 53, got his start in the NFL in 2011 as the RB coach and was in the role until 2014. After a stint as a high school coach in Indianapolis, the Lions hired him as their RB coach in 2016 and he was in the role until 2018.

The Bears hired Walker to coach running backs in 2022.