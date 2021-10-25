Bears HC Matt Nagy Tests Positive For COVID-19

Bears HC Matt Nagy announced on Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19, per Brad Biggs.

Chicago has been hit hard with the virus in the past week. They currently have four players on the COVID-19 list as well as a number of other staff members.

Anyone who tests positive and is vaccinated can test out of the COVID-19 protocols with two negative tests 24 hours apart. Chicago plays the 49ers in Week 8 on Sunday.

Nagy, 43, was hired by the Bears in January of 2018 to become their head coach. His NFL coaching career began with the Eagles as an intern back in 2008. He worked his way up to offensive quality control coach in 2011 before departing to join Chiefs HC Andy Reid‘s staff as their quarterback coach.

After the Eagles hired Doug Pederson, the Chiefs elevated Nagy to offensive coordinator. Reid elected to turn over play-calling duties to Nagy during the season, which led to him being hired by the Bears as their head coach in 2018.

In four seasons with the Bears, Nagy has a record of 31-24 (56.4 percent) with two playoff appearances and an 0-2 record in the postseason.