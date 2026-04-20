Bears Exercising OT Darnell Wright’s Fifth-Year Option

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bears are exercising OT Darnell Wright‘s fifth-year option for 2027.
Per Over The Cap, Wright’s fifth-year option is projected to cost $19,072,000 in 2027.
Wright, 24, played four years at Tennessee and was named first-team All-SEC as a senior in 2022. The Bears selected Wright with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 draft.
Wright is entering the final year of his four-year, $22,592,312 contract that includes a $13,430,772 signing bonus. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the Bears to pick up in 2026.
In 2025, Wright appeared in 16 games and made 16 starts at right tackle.
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