NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams on navigating the increased spotlight after last season’s success: “I’ve always expected this because I’ve wanted to be here. This is where I’ve wanted to be. I’ve wanted to be in this position…it’s where I want to be, it’s where I thought I was gonna be, it’s where I manifested whatever you wanna say, spoke it into existence of where I wanna be. And I have goals and things like that won’t allow me to get distracted.” (Courtney Cronin)

on navigating the increased spotlight after last season’s success: “I’ve always expected this because I’ve wanted to be here. This is where I’ve wanted to be. I’ve wanted to be in this position…it’s where I want to be, it’s where I thought I was gonna be, it’s where I manifested whatever you wanna say, spoke it into existence of where I wanna be. And I have goals and things like that won’t allow me to get distracted.” (Courtney Cronin) Cole Kmet said he had a great exit meeting with HC Ben Johnson and GM Ryan Poles at the end of the season and always felt confident he would return to the team for the 2026 season. ( Bears TEsaid he had a great exit meeting with HCand GMat the end of the season and always felt confident he would return to the team for the 2026 season. ( Hoge

Lions

Lions RB Isiah Pacheco said he signed with Detroit because he feels like it’s a place where he could get back to the Super Bowl.

“I went to three Super Bowls but I’m unsatisfied,” Pacheco said, via PFT. “I’m hungry and I’m dying to get back in that environment, especially with this crew here that’s never done it. I want to set history. We’re going to challenge each other, we’re going to compete. Every day we’re going to get better.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson said he’s excited to play with QB Kyler Murray and believes his ability to create plays with his legs and explosiveness will add another element to the offense. Jefferson added that the pressure QB J.J. McCarthy will feel with Murray’s presence will help him take a step forward.

“I’m definitely looking for those big, exciting plays [from Murray],” Jefferson said, via ESPN. “I’m definitely looking forward to his speed, his quickness, his arm strength that he’s shown countless times over the years. And then for J.J., for somebody to enter that room with that type of ability, that type of talent, he’s got to step it up a little bit. So it’s good for him to feel that type of pressure and to really lock in a little bit and say, ‘It’s either now or I’m going to take that back seat again.’ So it’s all a competitive mindset when it comes to these type of things. So it’s all about who’s ready for that moment and who’s ready to step up and take that initiative.”

Jefferson has worked with McCarthy this offseason and said that the two are getting their timing down pat.

“Really just anywhere where we can meet up and find time to really throw the ball to each other,” he said. “And it really doesn’t have to be having to run 30 different routes, but it’s all about just feeling the ball coming and seeing the ball coming out of his hand and then just feeling the impact and the velocity of his football. So it’s great to just get that timing down pat, starting way earlier now than starting in training camp. So just getting a little head start, and it definitely feels good working with him.”

Jefferson is optimistic about the team’s quarterback room and said that Murray’s presence will help create a competitive edge for the unit as a whole.

“It’s really good to get some good talent in the room to give a little spark in that room,” Jefferson said, “to see a competitive edge and from those guys to really lock in and to do what we’re expecting them to do, which is to come in and to be that guy. And we need that one guy for this team. So I’m definitely excited for that room, excited to see what those guys have in store for us in training camp.“