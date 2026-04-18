NFC Notes: Braxton Jones, Kevin O’Connell, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

After Bears OL coach Dan Roushar said he didn’t think their long-term projected LT starter is on the roster, OT Braxton Jones said he’s ready to answer the call and show he’s what they’re looking for.

“Yes sir,” Jones said, via The Set Show podcast. “Actually, knowing what Ben (Johnson) and Dan are looking for, too, that’s why I’m very blessed for last year and how it went, to really sit back and watch and learn, really see what he’s looking for and the minor details. I’m blessed to be back in the position I’m in.”

Indiana DE Mikail Kamara visited the Bears. (Aaron Leming)

Packers

Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter visited the Packers. (Zach Kruse)

visited the Packers. (Zach Kruse) UCF DE Njalik Kelly had a 30 visit with the Packers. (Tom Silverstein)

had a 30 visit with the Packers. (Tom Silverstein) Middle Tennessee State Juwon Gaston had a 30 visit with the Packers. (Easton Butler)

Vikings

Veteran P Johnny Hekker ‘s deal with the Vikings is a veteran minimum salary benefit contract; he has a cap hit of $1,262,500 and a cash value of $1,487,500. $225,000 of his $1.3 million base salary won’t count against the cap. The base salary is fully guaranteed, and he received a $187,500 signing bonus. (Goessling)

‘s deal with the Vikings is a veteran minimum salary benefit contract; he has a cap hit of $1,262,500 and a cash value of $1,487,500. $225,000 of his $1.3 million base salary won’t count against the cap. The base salary is fully guaranteed, and he received a $187,500 signing bonus. (Goessling) Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on the potential retirement of S Harrison Smith : “He knows how I feel about him, how we feel about him. But we also want to be respectful and give him space to kind of continue to figure out what he wants to do.” (Seifert)

on the potential retirement of S : “He knows how I feel about him, how we feel about him. But we also want to be respectful and give him space to kind of continue to figure out what he wants to do.” (Seifert) O’Connell on signing QB Carson Wentz : “I just think it’s about depth. … There’s pretty historical data that says if we get our quarterback play to a certain line, we’ll win a lot of football games. We wanted to ensure we are able to do that.” (Lewis)

: “I just think it’s about depth. … There’s pretty historical data that says if we get our quarterback play to a certain line, we’ll win a lot of football games. We wanted to ensure we are able to do that.” (Lewis) O’Connell mentioned Blake Brandel taking reps at center: “I do think it’s a position that’s got some really unique names in the draft, depending on where you may be looking to take one. Guys with experience, upside.” (Lewis)