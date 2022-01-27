Bears Hiring Colts DC Matt Eberflus As Next Head Coach

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears are hiring Colts DC Matt Eberflus as their next head coach.

The dominoes are starting to fall quickly with the Broncos hiring Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett earlier this morning.

Chicago didn’t waste any time after getting its new GM Ryan Poles in place. They finished second interviews with Eberflus and Cowboys DC Dan Quinn yesterday.

Eberflus, 51, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels‘ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out in 2018. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

In 2021, Eberflus’ defense ranked No. 16 in yards allowed, No. 9 in points allowed, No. 10 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.