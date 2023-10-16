Bears Hiring Former Panthers DC Phil Snow As Senior Defensive Analyst

The Chicago Bears have hired former Panthers DC Phil Snow as a senior defensive analyst, per Kevin Fishbain.

The plan is for Snow to do advanced scouting for the Bears’ defensive staff and be in the building early in the week to provide scouting reports. However, he will not attend games.

Bears DC Alan Williams took a leave of absence at the start of the season and later resigned from the team, which led to HC Matt Eberflus handling coordinator duties since Week 1.

Snow, 67, began his coaching career back in 1976 as a high school coach. He worked for a number of schools including Boise State, California, Arizona State, UCLA and Washington before taking his first NFL coaching job in 2004 with the Lions.

After four years with Detroit, Snow was hired as the defensive coordinator at Eastern Michigan and eventually joined Rhule’s Temple coaching staff in 2013. Snow followed Rhule to Baylor and spent two years on his staff before following him again when Rhule was hired by the Panthers in 2020.

Carolina fired Snow after the 2022 season.

In 2022, Snow’s defense ranked No. 20 in yards and No. 22 in scoring through five games, including 20th in passing yards allowed and 27th in rushing yards.