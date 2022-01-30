Bears Hiring Luke Getsy As Offensive Coordinator

Tom Pelissero reports that the Bears are hiring Packers QB coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy as their new offensive coordinator.

We have hired Luke Getsy as our offensive coordinator. Welcome to Chicago, Luke! 🐻⬇️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 30, 2022

The Packers lost OC Nathaniel Hackett to the Broncos and they couldn’t offer Getsy the ability to call plays in Green Bay.

Reports said that new Bears HC Matt Eberflus was focused on hiring Getsy as his offensive coordinator and it looks like they were able to get a deal done in the end.

Getsy actually interviewed for the Broncos head-coaching vacancy and has drawn interest for offensive coordinator jobs in recent years.

Getsy, 37, began his coaching career at Akron back in 2007. He worked for a number of schools including West Virginia Wesleyan, Pittsburgh, Indiana, and Western Michigan before being hired by the Packers as their offensive quality control coach in 2014.

Getsy worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for Mississippi State in 2018. He returned in 2019 as the QB coach.