Bears Host 10 Players For Workout

The Chicago Bears hosted 10 players for a workout on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

LB B.J. Bello WR Victor Bolden TE Roger Carter Jr. WR Isaiah Ford (signed) LB Buddy Johnson TE Jared Pinkney TE Lachlan Pitts WR Trey Quinn LB Khalan Tholson WR Isaiah Zuber

Ford, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract with Miami, but spent his rookie season on the team’s injured reserve list.

Ford was on and off of the Dolphins’ active roster before being traded to the Patriots for a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick. New England waived him during the season in 2020 and he re-signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad before being called up.

Maimi declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent but later re-signed him. He spent a few months with the Colts last year but ultimately sat out the entire 2023 season.

In 2020, Ford appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and caught 28 passes for 276 yards receiving and no touchdowns.