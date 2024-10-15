NFC Notes: Aidan Hutchinson, Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus doesn’t have an update on CB Kyler Gordon‘s hamstring injury: “But we’re hopeful. We’re fortunate that the bye week is here and we have some extra time…” (Courtney Cronin)

Lions

Lions RB David Montgomery said the team is playing the rest of the season in honor of DE Aidan Hutchinson.

“He’s the heartbeat of this team,” Montgomery said, via Albert Breer of SI. “You can feel the energy coursing through the way he talks and how he carries himself. That’s a big blow, but we’re taking this personal because we know that it means a lot to Aidan.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell set a timeline of four to six months for Hutchinson’s recovery but remains optimistic: “I would never count him out. If anybody can make it back [early], it’s him.” (Jonathan Jones)

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love said he felt great on Sunday and is starting to feel like his normal self.

“I felt good today, for sure,” Love said, via PFT. “Got a couple of runs out there and I felt like I was running my normal self. Definitely felt good out there and was a clean day.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said the team isn’t considering a change at kicker: “I wouldn’t say that right now, no.” (Matt Schneidman)