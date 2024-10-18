NFC North Notes: Shane Waldron, David Montgomery, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears OC Shane Waldron was formerly the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator from 2021-2023 when Seattle moved on from Russell Wilson and started Geno Smith. He mentioned the biggest lesson he learned throughout his NFL career is the importance of having great fundamentals.

“The biggest lesson that I’ve seen and tried to implement in each one of these things, from the learning process of what we saw early on to what it was with Geno to what’s here now is just not skipping any steps,” Waldron said, via Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “Whether it’s a rookie quarterback or a veteran quarterback, it still comes back to great fundamentals, great understanding of defensive structure and building it from the ground up with each stop. So that when you get into the games, everyone’s on the same page.”

Waldron was also a Rams’ assistant coach from 2017-2020 under HC Sean McVay. He said McVay did a great job of connecting with QB Jared Goff.

“In L.A., starting with Sean, he did such a good job of really connecting and getting Jared going there,” Waldron said.

Waldron’s goal for QB Caleb Williams is to get through all the processes of the game and play-calling.

“When we’re calling the game, they’re anticipating the next call because we’ve already talked through all the basics and the premise of how we’re getting certain calls,” Waldron said. “And then that’s really where we’re at right now is building towards that with Caleb, whether we’re within a drive or we’re at certain points in the game, it’s just that connectivity through all the work you put in at the ground level. It’s not just starting assuming that, ‘Hey, let’s skip to Z, instead of starting with the ABCs of the basics.’”

Lions

Lions RB David Montgomery‘s two-year, $18.25 million extension includes a $3.25 million signing bonus and $10.49 million guaranteed. He’s set to earn base salaries of $5,490,000 in 2026 and $7,490,000 in 2027, along with up to $3,979,167 in regular roster bonuses and $2,030,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (OverTheCap)

Packers

Packers K Brandon McManus said he’s happy to resume his career in Green Bay after “a hard couple of months.”

“It’s been a difficult time these last couple of months,” McManus said, via ESPN. “I’m happy that it’s in the past now. I was hoping and working hard for another opportunity. I’m extremely grateful for the Green Bay Packers for giving me that next chance to come back out here and play the game I love.”

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said he leaned upon the league’s investigation of McManus and also spoke with him before the signing.

“I had a really good conversation with Brandon last night … and his agent Drew Rosenhaus as we kind of — last week when these things got cleared up within the league and he got past some other things — those conversations kind of just picked up,” Gutekunst said. “We wanted to make sure that we did our due diligence. Again, we feel really good about where we sit right now. We’re excited to get him out there.“