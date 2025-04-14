NFC Notes: Aidan Hutchinson, Jalen Nailor, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson said the team can be flexible when it comes to who they select with their first-round draft pick.

“We feel like there are going to be a lot of good players available with that No. 10 pick,” Johnson said, via Lou Canellis. “And honestly, right now, I couldn’t tell you if it’s going to be offense, if it’s going to be defense. There are a lot of candidates in mind right now that could help us. The moves we made in free agency really helped us be flexible to where we don’t have to necessarily pick a certain position at that spot.”

Lions

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson gave an update on where things stand during an interview with ESPN at The Masters, noting that there were rough patches to start out, but he is ready to end his rehabilitation process.

“I’m there. I’d say I’m good,” Hutchinson said, via Marty Smith of ESPN. “I’ve got my last evaluation tests when I get back — I leave today and I go back tomorrow to the rehab — I’m gonna finish those evals and once I knock them out of the park, I’ll be on my way and done with rehab. It was a long process, I’ll tell you that.”

Vikings

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell is expecting WR Jalen Nailor to step up into a starting role to begin 2025, with WR Jordan Addison likely set to serve a suspension for a DUI-related incident from last July.

“I think we basically went through that last year with Jordan [missing games],” O’Connell said. “We essentially, for two and a half games, didn’t have him, and we were able to beat the San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Texans with Jalen Nailor playing huge roles in those games. I think this is a massive, massive year for his career.”