NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/15

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Designated WR Ricky Pearsall to return from injured reserve.
  • Released WR Terrace Marshall from their practice squad.
  • Signed S Adrian Amos (veteran) and K Anders Carlson (exception) to their practice squad.

Bears

  • Released DT Travis Bell from their practice squad.
  • Signed DE Jamree Kromah and LS Jake McQuaide (veteran) to their practice squad.

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Signed DB Dallis Flowers (exception) to their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Keenan Isaac from their practice squad to the active roster.

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Released LB Blake Lynch from their practice squad.
  • Signed CB Eli Apple (veteran) and TE McCallan Castles to their practice squad.

Chiefs

Cowboys

  • Released DT Phil Hoskins from their practice squad.
  • Waived DE Durrell Johnson (from Reserve/Injured).

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Signed T Spencer Rolland to their practice squad.

Panthers

  • Released WR Deon Cain from their practice squad.
  • Signed LB Jacoby Windmon from the Pittsburgh practice squad to the active roster.
  • Signed LB Shaquille Quarterman (veteran) to their practice squad.
  • Waived DE Tarron Jackson.

Patriots

  • Released C Sincere Haynesworth from their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Miles Battle to their practice squad.
  • Signed G Lecitus Smith from the Green Bay practice squad to the active roster.

Rams

Ravens

  • Released DB Damarion Williams from their practice squad.
  • Signed DE Yannick Ngakoue from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Waived G Sala Aumavae-Laulu.

Saints

Seahawks

Texans

Titans

Vikings

