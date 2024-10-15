NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/15

49ers
- Designated WR Ricky Pearsall to return from injured reserve.
- Released WR Terrace Marshall from their practice squad.
- Signed S Adrian Amos (veteran) and K Anders Carlson (exception) to their practice squad.
Bears
- Released DT Travis Bell from their practice squad.
- Signed DE Jamree Kromah and LS Jake McQuaide (veteran) to their practice squad.
Bills
- Released WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Broncos
- Designated LB Baron Browning and OT Mike McGlinchey to return from injured reserve.
- Released LB Kristian Welch.
- Waived DB Tanner McCalister.
Browns
- Placed C Nick Harris on injured reserve.
- Released RB Gary Brightwell and DT Siaki Ika from their practice squad.
- Signed WR James Proche (veteran) and C Cameron Tom (veteran) to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Signed DB Dallis Flowers (exception) to their practice squad.
- Signed DB Keenan Isaac from their practice squad to the active roster.
Cardinals
- Placed DT Bilal Nichols and K Matt Prater on injured reserve.
- Released TE Jordan Murray and T Austen Pleasants from their practice squad.
- Signed K Chad Ryland from their practice squad to the active roster.
Chargers
- Released LB Blake Lynch from their practice squad.
- Signed CB Eli Apple (veteran) and TE McCallan Castles to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the non-football illness list.
Cowboys
- Released DT Phil Hoskins from their practice squad.
- Waived DE Durrell Johnson (from Reserve/Injured).
Eagles
- Signed CB Parry Nickerson (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Waived WR Jacob Harris.
Falcons
- Placed DB Micah Abernathy on injured reserve.
- Signed C Matt Hennessy from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed T Coy Cronk and DB Dane Cruikshank (veteran) to their practice squad.
Giants
- Released DB Duke Shelley from their practice squad.
- Signed DT Armon Watts (veteran) to their practice squad.
Jets
- Placed DB Chuck Clark on injured reserve.
Lions
- Placed DE Aidan Hutchinson on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Isaiah Thomas from the Cincinnati practice squad to the active roster.
Packers
- Signed T Spencer Rolland to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Released WR Deon Cain from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Jacoby Windmon from the Pittsburgh practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed LB Shaquille Quarterman (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Waived DE Tarron Jackson.
Patriots
- Released C Sincere Haynesworth from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Miles Battle to their practice squad.
- Signed G Lecitus Smith from the Green Bay practice squad to the active roster.
Rams
- Released T Geron Christian.
Ravens
- Released DB Damarion Williams from their practice squad.
- Signed DE Yannick Ngakoue from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived G Sala Aumavae-Laulu.
Saints
- Released DB Shemar Jean-Charles from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Dante Pettis (veteran) to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Placed DB Artie Burns and DT Kyle Peko on injured reserve.
Texans
- Activated DT Kurt Hinish from injured reserve.
Titans
- Signed DB Tre Avery to the active roster.
- Signed RB Joshua Kelley to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Signed DT Jalen Redmond to their practice squad.
