Bears Hosting C Tyler Biadasz For Visit

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bears are hosting free agent C Tyler Biadasz for a visit.

Washington released Biadasz so he’s able to sign before the league year starts. Chicago is working quickly at center after the sudden retirement of Drew Dalman.

Biadasz, 28, was selected by the Cowboys with their fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He finished out a four-year, $3,129,400 rookie contract that included a $494,400 signing bonus.

He signed a three-year deal worth up to $30 million with the Commanders in March 2024 but was released after the 2025 season.

In 2025, Biadasz appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and started each time at center.