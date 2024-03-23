Bears Hosting TE Brock Bowers For Top 30 Visit

Tony Pauline reports that the Bears have a top-30 visit scheduled with Georgia TE Brock Bowers.

Bowers is considered among the best tight ends available in the 2024 NFL Draft and could become an early first-round selection.

Bowers, 21, is a three-year starter at Georgia and won the John Mackey Award for being the best tight end in college football in 2022 and 2023. He was a Unanimous All-American in 2023, first-team All-American honors in 2022, and second-team All-American in 2021. He also earned first-team All-SEC for all three years of his college career.

During his college career, Bowers recorded 175 receptions for 2,538 yards (14.5 YPC) and 26 touchdowns, to go along with 19 rushing attempts for 193 yards (10.2 YPC) and five touchdowns.

