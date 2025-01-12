Bears Interested In Interviewing Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman For HC Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bears are looking to interview Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman for their head-coaching job.

Freeman is currently preparing for the National Title game and Pelissero says it’s unlikely he would consider NFL overtures until after the season.

However, Pelissero mentions that the Bears have done “extensive research for months” on Freeman as a head-coaching candidate.

Here’s the entire list of candidates for the Bears’ job:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals OC Drew Petzing (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Denied)

(Denied) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Requested)

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Iowa State HC Matt Campbell

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman

Freeman, 39, played linebacker at Ohio State and was drafted by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. However, he was cut as a rookie and never appeared in an NFL game.

He transitioned into coaching and had stops at Ohio State, Kent State and Purdue before landing at Cincinnati as the defensive coordinator. From there, he joined Notre Dame as the defensive coordinator in 2021 and was promoted to head coach the following season.

In three years at Notre Dame, Freeman has a record of 33-9 with two bowl appearances and two wins this year in the College Football Playoff.

We’ll have more on the Bears’ coaching search as the news is available.