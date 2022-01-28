Bears Interested In Packers QBs Coach Luke Getsy For Offensive Coordinator Job

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that new Bears HC Matt Eberflus will begin interviewing coaches for his staff this weekend.

According to Breer, Packers QBs coach Luke Getsy is someone to watch for the Bears’ offensive coordinator job.

Reports have said that Green Bay is likely to promote Getsy to offensive coordinator now that Nathaniel Hackett is departing for the Broncos’ head-coaching job. However, Chicago could offer him the ability to call plays as a coordinator, which means the Packers could not block him from interviewing for the Bears’ job.

Getsy actually interviewed for the Broncos head-coaching vacancy and has drawn interesting for offensive coordinator jobs in recent years.

Getsy, 37, began his coaching career at Akron back in 2007. He worked for a number of schools including West Virginia Wesleyan, Pittsburgh, Indiana and Western Michigan before being hired by the Packers as their offensive quality control coach in 2014.

Getsy worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for Mississippi State in 2018. He returned in 2019 as the QB coach.