Bears Interview Seahawks WRs Coach Sanjay Lal For Role On Offensive Staff

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bears interviewed Seahawks pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal for a position on their offensive coaching staff on Tuesday.

Lal spent time alongside Bears’ new OC Shane Waldron with the Seahawks.

Lal, 54, began his NFL coaching career with the Raiders in 2007 as their offensive quality control coach, eventually becoming their receivers coach until 2011.

From there, he served as the Jets’ receivers coach through 2014 and joined Buffalo’s staff in 2015 and 2016. After a one-year stint with the Colts, he signed as the Cowboys’ receivers coach for 2018-2019.

Lal served as the Seahawks’ senior offensive assistant in 2020 before being hired by the Jaguars as their WRs coach. He returned as Seattle’s pass game coordinator and receivers coach in 2022.