Bears Interviewed James Bettcher For Defensive Coordinator Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears interviewed former Cardinals and Giants DC James Bettcher for their defensive coordinator vacancy on Monday.

Bears have also requested permission to speak with Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards and Colts DB Coach Jonathan Gannon regarding their defensive coordinator opening.

Meanwhile, some internal candidates for the job include safeties coach Sean Desai and DL coach Jay Rodgers among others.

Bettcher, 42, began his coaching career at Saints Francis (IN) in 2004 as their special teams coordinator/DL coach. He later worked for Bowling Green, North Carolina, Ball State and New Hampshire before the Colts hired him as their outside linebackers coach in 2012.

Bettcher followed Bruce Arians to Arizona in 2013 to become the Cardinals’ outside linebackers coach he was later promoted to defensive coordinator in 2015, replacing Todd Bowles.

The Giants hired Bettcher in 2018 before replacing him last year.

We’ll have more regarding the Bears as the news is available.