Bears Interviewing Assistant Director of Player Personnel Champ Kelly For GM

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears are interviewing their assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly for their vacant general manager position.

Kelly began working for the Broncos as a regional college scout in 2007 and eventually worked his way up to assistant director of pro personnel in 2011. He left the Broncos to join the Bears as their director of pro scouting in 2015.

Kelly has been linked to the Broncos’ job since John Elway announced that he’s moving to a new role.

