Bears Interviewing Texans QBs Coach Pep Hamilton For OC Job

According to Daniel Caplan, the Bears are interviewing Texans’ QB coach and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton for their offensive coordinator job.

Chicago is also interested in Packers QBs coach Luke Getsy for the job as well.

Hamilton, 47, began his coaching career as the QBs coach at Howard back in 1997. He spent five years at Howard and worked his way to offensive coordinator before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Jets in 2003 as an offensive quality control coach.

Hamilton had stints with the 49ers and Bears before he was hired by Jim Harbaugh as Stanford’s quarterbacks coach for the 2006 season. From there, he spent three years with the Colts as their offensive coordinator before being replaced after the 2015 season.

He was the assistant head coach/QBs coach for the Browns in 2016 and returned to Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan in 2017. From there, Hamilton served as the head coach and general manager for the XFL’s DC Defenders before being hired by the Chargers as a QB coach. He joined the Texans in the same capacity in 2021.