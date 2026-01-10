Bears LB T.J. Edwards Done For Season With Fractured Fibula

Bears HC Ben Johnson announced after Saturday’s playoff win that starting LB T.J. Edwards suffered a season-ending fibula fracture.

It was clear this was a major injury for Edwards after he had a cast placed on his leg before being carted off.

You can expect the Bears to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Edwards, 29, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2019. He made the team coming out of camp each of his first three seasons and played out a three-year, $1.767 million deal.

Edwards was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia. From there, he joined the Bears on a three-year, $19.5 million deal that included $12 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Edwards appeared in 10 games for the Bears and recorded 67 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, an interception a defensive touchdown and five pass deflections.