Bears Made Two P-Squad Moves, Cut LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

The Chicago Bears announced they cut LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the practice squad and signed LB Dominique Hampton in a corresponding move. 

Chicago’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Maurice Alexander
  2. TE Stephen Carlson
  3. DL Jamree Kromah
  4. WR JP Richardson
  5. OL Ricky Stromberg (Injured)
  6. TE Nikola Kalinic (Injured)
  7. DB Dontae Manning
  8. DB Gervarrius Owens
  9. DB Dallis Flowers
  10. C Trey Hill
  11. LB Jonathan Garvin
  12. G Kyle Hergel
  13. TE Qadir Ismail
  14. LB Jeremiah Martin
  15. RB Brittain Brown
  16. LB Ty Summers
  17. LB Dominique Hampton

Reeves-Maybin, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.01 million contract and re-signed with the Lions on a one-year deal.

Reeves-Maybin signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal that includes $5 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Texans in 2022. He later agreed to a one-year contract with the Lions for the 2023 season and a two-year deal prior to the 2024 season.

However, he was released ahead of the 2025 season. The Bears later signed him to the practice squad. 

In 2024, Reeves-Maybin appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 14 tackles and a forced fumble.

