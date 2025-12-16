Bears Made Two P-Squad Moves, Cut LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

The Chicago Bears announced they cut LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the practice squad and signed LB Dominique Hampton in a corresponding move.

Chicago’s practice squad now includes:

WR Maurice Alexander TE Stephen Carlson DL Jamree Kromah WR JP Richardson OL Ricky Stromberg (Injured) TE Nikola Kalinic (Injured) DB Dontae Manning DB Gervarrius Owens DB Dallis Flowers C Trey Hill LB Jonathan Garvin G Kyle Hergel TE Qadir Ismail LB Jeremiah Martin RB Brittain Brown LB Ty Summers LB Dominique Hampton

Reeves-Maybin, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.01 million contract and re-signed with the Lions on a one-year deal.

Reeves-Maybin signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal that includes $5 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Texans in 2022. He later agreed to a one-year contract with the Lions for the 2023 season and a two-year deal prior to the 2024 season.

However, he was released ahead of the 2025 season. The Bears later signed him to the practice squad.

In 2024, Reeves-Maybin appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 14 tackles and a forced fumble.