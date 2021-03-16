Bears Made ‘Very Aggressive Pursuit’ Of Russell Wilson, Seahawks Not Interested In Trading Him

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears made “a very aggressive pursuit” of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson in recent days.

However, Schefter says the Seahawks told the Bears that they are not trading Wilson at this time.

Chicago shifted gears on Tuesday and reached an agreement with Andy Dalton.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Seahawks’ stance regarding a potential Wilson trade has changed a little bit, due in large part to him going public and expressing his concerns about the team.

According to Rapoport, several teams have called the Seahawks about Wilson including the Bears. However, Rapoport says that no one he’s spoken with has said that Seattle has actually engaged in any trade talks with interested teams.

In fact, Rapoport adds that it doesn’t sound like Seattle has actively negotiated with other teams, even though they have listened to potential offers.

Rapoport doesn’t think anything is imminent regarding Wilson at this time.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.