Bears Make Five Moves

The Chicago Bears announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday including placing DT Bilal Nichols on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The full list of roster moves includes:

Nichols, 25, was drafted by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Delaware. He is currently in the fourth year of a four-year $2.75 million deal.

Nichols will be an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2021, Nichols has played in 14 games for the Bears, recording 40 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery.