Bears Make Five Moves

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Chicago Bears announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday including placing DT Bilal Nichols on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bears Helmet

The full list of roster moves includes:

Nichols, 25, was drafted by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Delaware. He is currently in the fourth year of a four-year $2.75 million deal.

Nichols will be an unrestricted free agent in 2021. 

In 2021, Nichols has played in 14 games for the Bears, recording 40 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply