Bears Make Eight Moves Including Re-Signing QB Nathan Peterman To Active Roster

The Chicago Bears announced four moves on Thursday including signing QB Nathan Peterman and WR/PR Trent Taylor to their active roster.

Bears also placed OL Teven Jenkins and Doug Kramer on injured reserve.

and on injured reserve. Bears signed DL Deslin Alexandre, DL Daniel Hardy, OL Bill Murray and K John Parker Romo to their practice squad.

Peterman will serve as the Bears’ backup quarterback to Justin Fields.

Peterman, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. The Bills made the decision to move on from Peterman in November of 2018 and he eventually signed on to the Raiders practice squad.

The Raiders brought Peterman back on a futures contract for 2019. However, he was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. Peterman returned to the Raiders in 2020 on an original-round restricted tender but later agreed to a pay cut.

Peterman returned to Las Vegas on a one-year deal but was released late in the season and bounced on and off the practice squad. The Bears signed him last off-season and promoted him to the active roster in November. Chicago re-signed him, once again, back in March.

In 2022, Peterman appeared in three games for the Bears and completed 56 percent of his passes for 139 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also recorded two rushing attempts for seven yards (3.5 YPC).