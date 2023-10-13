Bears Make Three Moves Including Placing RB Khalil Herbert On IR

According to Field Yates, the Bears placed RB Khalil Herbert and WR Equanimeous St. Brown on injured reserve and promoted QB Nathan Peterman from the practice squad.

Josina Anderson reported Herbert has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain following Week 5, which usually can keep players out for three or four weeks.

Herbert will miss at least four weeks as he recovers on injured reserve.

Herbert, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears out of Virginia Tech back in 2021. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $940,000 in 2023.

In 2023, Herbert has appeared in five games for the Bears and rushed for 272 yards on 51 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions on 18 targets for 83 yards receiving and one touchdown.