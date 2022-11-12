Bears Make Three Roster Moves

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are activating WR Byron Pringle from injured reserve ahead of Week 10. The team is also elevating DE Gerri Green and S Harrison Hand to the active roster.

Pringle, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He ended up spending his first year on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list.

Pringle made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster in his second season but ended up bouncing on and off the practice squad.

Pringle received the original round tender at $2.133 million in 2021 and returned to the Chiefs.

During the offseason, Pringle signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Bears that included $4 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Pringle has appeared in three games for the Bears and caught two of three targets for 33 yards.