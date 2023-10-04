Bears Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Chicago Bears announced they signed DB Christian Matthew to their practice squad and released DB Macon Clark in a corresponding move.

#Bears roster move:

We have signed DB Christian Matthew to the practice squad and released DB Macon Clark. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 4, 2023

Chicago’s practice squad now includes:

LB Micah Baskerville DL Travis Bell FB Robert Burns TE Stephen Carlson LB DeMarquis Gates DL Jalen Harris OL Roy Mbaeteka (International) WR Nsimba Webster DB Kendall Williamson OL Bill Murray DE Deslin Alexandre LB Daniel Hardy K John Parker Romo S A.J. Thomas G Matt Farniok T Austen Pleasants DB Christian Matthew

Matthew, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract but was cut as a rookie and quickly re-signed with Arizona.

The Cardinals cut him loose, once again, earlier this week.

In 2023, Matthew has appeared in four games for the Cardinals and recorded one tackle.