Bears Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Chicago Bears announced they signed DB Christian Matthew to their practice squad and released DB Macon Clark in a corresponding move.
We have signed DB Christian Matthew to the practice squad and released DB Macon Clark.
— Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 4, 2023
Chicago’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Micah Baskerville
- DL Travis Bell
- FB Robert Burns
- TE Stephen Carlson
- LB DeMarquis Gates
- DL Jalen Harris
- OL Roy Mbaeteka (International)
- WR Nsimba Webster
- DB Kendall Williamson
- OL Bill Murray
- DE Deslin Alexandre
- LB Daniel Hardy
- K John Parker Romo
- S A.J. Thomas
- G Matt Farniok
- T Austen Pleasants
- DB Christian Matthew
Matthew, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract but was cut as a rookie and quickly re-signed with Arizona.
The Cardinals cut him loose, once again, earlier this week.
In 2023, Matthew has appeared in four games for the Cardinals and recorded one tackle.
