Bears Make Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Chicago Bears announced they signed DB Christian Matthew to their practice squad and released DB Macon Clark in a corresponding move. 

Chicago’s practice squad now includes:

  1. LB Micah Baskerville
  2. DL Travis Bell
  3. FB Robert Burns
  4. TE Stephen Carlson
  5. LB DeMarquis Gates
  6. DL Jalen Harris
  7. OL Roy Mbaeteka (International)
  8. WR Nsimba Webster
  9. DB Kendall Williamson
  10. OL Bill Murray
  11. DE Deslin Alexandre
  12. LB Daniel Hardy
  13. K John Parker Romo
  14. S A.J. Thomas
  15. G Matt Farniok
  16. T Austen Pleasants
  17. DB Christian Matthew

Matthew, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract but was cut as a rookie and quickly re-signed with Arizona.

The Cardinals cut him loose, once again, earlier this week. 

In 2023, Matthew has appeared in four games for the Cardinals and recorded one tackle. 

 

