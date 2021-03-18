Bears Met With Kenny Golladay Wednesday

According to Adam Schefter, former Lions WR Kenny Golladay spent Wednesday night meeting with Bears GM Ryan Pace and HC Matt Nagy.

Golladay is now meeting with the Giants today and also weighing an offer from the Bengals, so his market is active even if it’s not perhaps at the number he envisioned.

The issue right now is a matter of which team gets to both his number and years first. It’s possible Golladay takes a one-year deal and tries again for a major deal in 2022.

As for the Bears, they definitely have a major need at receiver, though they’re already on the hook for $18 million on the franchise tag to WR Allen Robinson — though he has yet to sign.

Golladay, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.19 million contract and made a base salary of $750,000 for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Golladay appeared in five games for the Lions and caught 20 passes for 338 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

