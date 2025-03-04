Bears Not Tendering RFA LB Jack Sanborn

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Bears are not tendering restricted free agent LB Jack Sanborn.
That means Sanborn will become an unrestricted free agent unless Chicago works out a different deal to keep him in the fold.
Sanborn, 24, was named First Team All-Big 10 and was a team captain for Wisconsin in 2021. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.
He signed a three-year rookie deal through 2024 and made a base salary of $985k in 2024.
In 2024, Sanborn appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 35 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three passes defended.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!