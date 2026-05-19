Bears Hosting CB Nazeeh Johnson For Visit

Jordan Schultz reports the Bears are hosting free agent CB Nazeeh Johnson for a visit on Tuesday.

Johnson visited the Giants and Eagles earlier this month as well.

Johnson, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Marshall. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

Kansas City re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2024. The Chiefs tendered him as a restricted free agent at the original round level in 2025.

He played out that deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in two games for the Chiefs and recorded two tackles.