Bears Officially Re-Sign ERFAs CB Josh Blackwell & DT Andrew Brown

The Chicago Bears announced they’ve re-signed exclusive rights free agents CB Josh Blackwell and DT Andrew Brown.

Brown, 27, was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Bengals. He agreed to a four-year, $2,738,416 contract that included a $278,416 signing bonus with the Bengals, but wound up being among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Brown later signed to the Bengals’ practice squad after clearing waivers. Since then, he’s had stints with the Texans, Colts, Titans, Chargers and Cardinals before catching on with the Bears last season.

For his career, Brown has appeared in 28 games and recorded 19 tackles and a sack over the course of four seasons.

Blackwell, 24, signed with the Eagles back in May of last year as an undrafted free agent out of Duke. He was waived coming out of the preseason and quickly claimed by the Bears.

In 2022, Blackwell appeared in 16 games for the Bears and recorded 23 tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.