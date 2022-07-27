Bears OLB Robert Quinn Says He Doesn’t Expect To Be Traded

Bears OLB Robert Quinn says he didn’t expect to be traded earlier this offseason and wants to be in Chicago, per Courtney Cronin.

He told reporters at the beginning of training camp he expects to play for the Bears.

“I’ve been traded twice,” he added via Cronin. “You get tired of moving…I expect to be here but if not, that’s out of my control.”

Quinn didn’t report to mandatory minicamp and subjected himself to fines. He also openly speculated about the possibility of the Bears trading him and other reports suggested that might have been his preferred outcome. The Bears have been reticent to move him so far, however.

The veteran would be an appealing trade asset for Chicago if the team changed its mind considering that he’s coming off an 18.5 sack season, he’s 32 years old and has an affordable salary of around $13 million for the 2022 season.

Quinn, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2011. Los Angeles traded him to the Dolphins in 2018 for fourth- and sixth-round picks.

From there, the Dolphins traded Quinn to the Cowboys in 2019 and he played out the final year of his four-year, $66.575 million extension. He later signed a five-year, $70 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Bears in 2020.

In 2021, Quinn appeared in 16 games for the Bears and recorded 49 tackles, 18.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Quinn as the news is available.