Bears Place CB Kyler Gordon On IR, Among Other Moves

Ian Rapoport reports that the Bears are placing CB Kyler Gordon on injured reserve due to a groin injury he suffered in warmups in Week 14.

Gordon’s season is over, and Chicago recently signed DC C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the active roster in his place.

As for their Week 15 elevations, the team is calling up veteran LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin and RB Brittain Brown.

Gordon, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington.

He was entering the final year of a four-year $8,682,926 rookie contract that includes a $3,494,856 signing bonus when the Bears signed him to a three-year, $40 million extension that included $31.25 million in total guarantees.

In 2025, Gordon has appeared in three games for the Bears and recorded five tackles and one sack.

