Bears Place ERFA Tenders On DL Andrew Brown & DB Josh Blackwell

The Chicago Bears placed exclusive rights tenders on DB Josh Blackwell and DL Andrew Brown for the 2023 season, according to Jason Fitzgerald.

Exclusive rights tenders are one-year contracts that effectively take a player off the market and prevent them from meeting with other teams.

Brown, 27, was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Bengals. He agreed to a four-year, $2,738,416 contract that included a $278,416 signing bonus with the Bengals, but wound up being among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Brown later signed to the Bengals’ practice squad after clearing waivers. Since then, he’s had stints with the Texans, Colts, Titans, Chargers and Cardinals before catching on with the Bears last season.

For his career, Brown has appeared in 28 games and recorded 19 tackles and a sack over the course of four seasons.