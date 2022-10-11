Bears Place LB Matthew Adams On Injured Reserve

The Chicago Bears announced they have placed LB Matthew Adams on injured reserve.

He will miss a minimum of four weeks before he’s eligible to return to the active roster. He’s dealing with a calf injury.

Adams, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Houston. He finished his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with the Bears.

In 2022, Adams has appeared in three games for the Bears and recorded seven total tackles.