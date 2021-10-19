Bears Place LB Robert Quinn On COVID-19 List, Make Three Other Moves

The Chicago Bears announced they placed LB Robert Quinn on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Chicago also put S Deon Bush on injured reserve, signed DB Teez Tabor to their active roster and signed RB Chris Thompson to the practice squad.
Here’s the Bears updated practice squad:
- WR Isaiah Coulter
- G Dieter Eiselen
- DB Thomas Graham
- G Arlington Hambright
- WR Jon’Vea Johnson
- WR Dazz Newsome
- LB Charles Snowden
- DB Teez Tabor
- WR Rodney Adams
- DT Margus Hunt
- RB Artavis Pierce
- WR Nsimba Webster
- LB Rashad Smith
- DE Ledarius Mack
- G Dareuan Parker
- RB Chris Thompson
Quinn, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2011. Los Angeles traded him to the Dolphins in 2018 for fourth- and sixth-round picks.
From there, the Dolphins traded Quinn to the Cowboys in 2019 and he played out the final year of his four-year, $66.575 million extension. He later signed a five-year, $70 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Bears in 2020.
In 2021, Quinn has appeared in six games for the Bears and recorded 19 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
