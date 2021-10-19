Bears Place LB Robert Quinn On COVID-19 List, Make Three Other Moves

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Chicago Bears announced they placed LB Robert Quinn on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Robert Quinn

Chicago also put S Deon Bush on injured reserve, signed DB Teez Tabor to their active roster and signed RB Chris Thompson to the practice squad.

Here’s the Bears updated practice squad:

  1. WR Isaiah Coulter
  2. G Dieter Eiselen
  3. DB Thomas Graham
  4. G Arlington Hambright
  5. WR Jon’Vea Johnson
  6. WR Dazz Newsome
  7. LB Charles Snowden
  8. DB Teez Tabor
  9. WR Rodney Adams
  10. DT Margus Hunt
  11. RB Artavis Pierce
  12. WR Nsimba Webster
  13. LB Rashad Smith
  14. DE Ledarius Mack
  15. G Dareuan Parker
  16. RB Chris Thompson

Quinn, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2011. Los Angeles traded him to the Dolphins in 2018 for fourth- and sixth-round picks. 

From there, the Dolphins traded Quinn to the Cowboys in 2019 and he played out the final year of his four-year, $66.575 million extension. He later signed a five-year, $70 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Bears in 2020. 

In 2021, Quinn has appeared in six games for the Bears and recorded 19 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

