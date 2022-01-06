Bears Place QB Justin Fields On COVID-19 List

The Chicago Bears announced that they have placed QB Justin Fields on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

We have placed QB Justin Fields on Reserve/COVID-19. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) January 6, 2022

Fields, 22, was selected in the first round of this year’s draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

Fields signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Fields has appeared in 12 games and recorded 159 completions on 270 pass attempts for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, to go along with 72 run attempts for 420 yards (5.8 YPC) and two touchdowns.