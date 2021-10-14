Bears Place RB Damien Williams On COVID-19 List

The Chicago Bears announced Thursday that they’ve placed RB Damien Williams on the COVID-19 list.

We have placed RB Damien Williams on the Reserve-COVID-19 list. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 14, 2021

The Bears are already without RB David Montgomery, which means Khalil Herbert could be in line for a large workload this weekend against the Packers.

Williams, 29, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2014. He finished out the final year of a three-year, $1,535,000 rookie contract before the Dolphins used an original-round restricted tender on him worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season.

The Chiefs signed Williams to a one-year, $1.5 million contract in 2018. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 before signing a two-year, $8.1 million extension.

Kansas City picked up Williams’ 2020 option. However, the Chiefs opted to release him during the offseason and he signed on with the Bears soon after.

In 2021, Williams has appeared in five games for the Bears and rushed for 137 yards on 32 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions for 61 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.