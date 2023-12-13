Bears Placing DE Yannick Ngakoue On IR With Broken Ankle

Bears HC Matt Eberflus announced DE Yannick Ngakoue will be placed on the season-ending injured reserve after suffering a broken ankle, per Brad Biggs.
Ngakoue, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.48 million contract before the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him.
However, Ngakoue refused to play for the Jaguars in a contract dispute and they later traded him to the Vikings. He lasted just a few months in Minnesota before he was traded to the Ravens.
Ngakoue signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Raiders and made a base salary of $5 million in 2022 after being traded to the Colts in exchange for CB Rock Ya-Sin. He signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with Chicago back in August.
In 2023, Ngakoue appeared in 13 games and recorded 22 tackles, four sacks, and six tackles for loss.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!