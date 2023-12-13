Bears Placing DE Yannick Ngakoue On IR With Broken Ankle

Bears HC Matt Eberflus announced DE Yannick Ngakoue will be placed on the season-ending injured reserve after suffering a broken ankle, per Brad Biggs.

Ngakoue, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.48 million contract before the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him.

However, Ngakoue refused to play for the Jaguars in a contract dispute and they later traded him to the Vikings. He lasted just a few months in Minnesota before he was traded to the Ravens.

Ngakoue signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Raiders and made a base salary of $5 million in 2022 after being traded to the Colts in exchange for CB Rock Ya-Sin. He signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with Chicago back in August.

In 2023, Ngakoue appeared in 13 games and recorded 22 tackles, four sacks, and six tackles for loss.