Bears Placing LT Braxton Jones On Injured Reserve

Bears HC Matt Eberflus announced they are placing LT Braxton Jones on injured reserve due to a neck injury, per Kevin Fishbain.

Jones will miss the next four weeks on injured reserve at least as he recovers from his neck issue.

Jones, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Southern Utah. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3,959,552 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $870,000 in 2023.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in two games for the Bears and started both times.