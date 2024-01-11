Bears Plan To Interview 49ers Passing Game Coordinator Klint Kubiak For OC Position

The Chicago Bears plan to interview 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Chicago has moved quick after firing OC Luke Getsy, as they’ve already requested an interview with Seahawks OC Shane Waldron for the same role.

Kubiak, 36, played four years of college football at Colorado State before entering the coaching ranks in 2010 at Texas A&M as a quality control coach. He joined the Vikings in 2013 as an assistant WR coach, spent a year at Kansas as its WR coach, and joined the Broncos in 2016 as an offensive assistant.

Kubiak joined his father, Gary Kubiak, with the Vikings in 2019 as Minnesota’s QB coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. He was not retained when the team fired HC Mike Zimmer and returned to the Broncos as their QB coach.

From there, the 49ers hired Kubiak last offseason as their passing game coordinator.