Bears Promote Executive Jeff King To Assistant GM

The Chicago Bears announced they have promoted director of player personnel Jeff King to be their new assistant general manager, per Ian Rapoport.

He fills the role vacated by Ian Cunningham, who was hired as the Falcons’ new GM.

King interviewed for the Chargers’ general manager job in 2024 before they landed on Joe Hortiz.

King, 43, is a former tight end with the Panthers and Cardinals before retiring after the 2013 season. He began his executive career as a scouting intern with the Bears from 2015-2019.

Chicago promoted him to assistant director of pro scouting from 2019-2021 and was director for pro scouting from 2021-2022 before being named co-director of player personnel in 2022.