Bears Promote WR Collin Johnson, Make Two Other Moves

The Chicago Bears announced they signed WR Collin Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster, waived LB DeMarquis Gates, and signed LS Matt Overton to the practice squad.

Johnson, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,602,150 that includes a signing bonus of $307,150 but was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts and quickly claimed by the Giants in September of 2021.

Johnson missed the 2022 season with a torn Achilles. He was cut by the Giants coming out of the preseason in 2022. He signed on with the Bears’ practice squad in October and bounced on and off their active roster.

In 2023, Johnson has appeared in two games for the Bears and recorded one reception for 11 yards.