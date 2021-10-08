Bears Promoting RB Ryan Nall To Active Roster

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bears are promoting RB Ryan Nall to their active roster.

Chicago will be without RB David Montgomery this week due to a knee injury.

Nall, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2018. He later agreed to a $1.71 million contract with the Bears, but was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

Nall has been on and off of the Bears’ roster the past few years.

In 2020, Nall appeared in all 16 games for the Bears, rushing three times for zero yards and catching eight passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.